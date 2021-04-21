Simply Stunning: Kareena Kapoor's Terrace Garden With A Pool

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor, who loves to fill up Instagram with glimpses of her favourite home corners, recently added one more to the list. In a photo on her Instagram story, Kareena shared a snippet of how just pretty her terrace garden is. The 40-year-old actress is also rather fond of sharing photos of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. In one of her recent Instagram stories, she sharpened her photography skills and put out a postcard-worthy photo of Saif chilling on the terrace garden of their new home. In Kareena's Instagram entry, Saif can be seen resting in the shadows of the garden plants in his signature kurta pyjama avatar. Referring to the pandemic situation, "Looking ahead and keeping the faith," Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo with the red heart.

Here's what Kareena Kapoor shared on her Instagram story.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child - a baby son - in February. Ahead of the baby's birth, the couple had shifted to a new apartment in Bandra. Kareena and Saif are also parents to son Taimur.

Meanwhile, we often get glimpses of the stunning interiors of Kareena's residence in her Instagram posts. Kareena has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast and she's mostly spotted working out in and around the house. Sometimes, she's busy pouting also.

In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.