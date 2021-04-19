For Kareena Kapoor, 'Lockdown Doesn't Mean Giving Up' On Fitness. See What She Posted

A throwback of Kareena Kapoor working out. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena and Saif welcomed a baby boy in February

She posted a picture of her smart watch

"Stay safe and fit," Saba Ali Khan commented

New mom Kareena Kapoor is giving her Instafam major fitness inspiration. On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress shared a post, which placed her on the top of the trends list. She shared a photograph of her smartwatch on Instagram which showed that she walked 5605 steps (5.11 kilometres) within a few hours. Kareena Kapoor's fitness mantra was loud and clear "Lockdown doesn't mean giving up," she wrote in her caption. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented on her post. She wrote: "Motivation... Now to try movement! Wish me luck! LOL. Stay safe and fit."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

On Saturday, the actress shared a glimpse of what her weekend looks like. She posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur and their baby boy. She captioned the post: "This is what my weekend looks like... How about you guys?"

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. They are co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and Tashan. The actress announced her pregnancy memoir titled The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible, on Taimur's fourth birthday in December last year.