A Glimpse Of Kareena Kapoor's Weekend Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Baby Son

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena and Saif are already parents to 4 years old Taimur

They welcomed their second child on February 21

Taimur-Saif can be seen twinning in black and white outfits in the photo

Kareena Kapoor just made our day better by sharing a super adorable family photo that even features her baby son from her weekend diaries. The actress, however, did not reveal the face of her little munchkin in her post. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are already parents to 4 years old Taimur, welcomed their second child on February 21. In the million-dollar photograph, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur can be seen adorable looking at the baby boy as the little bundle of joy, dressed in a blue romper, tries to touch his father's hand. Taimur and Saif Ali Khan can be seen twinning in black and white outfits. Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?"

Check out the adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and his little brother here:

This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her baby son. Earlier on Women's day, the actress posted a cute picture that shows her holding her little munchkin in her arms while posing for the camera. Kareena Kapoor captioned that photo: "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day, my loves. #InternationalWomensDay"

Few days after that, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself "staring" at her baby boy. "Can't stop staring... at him," she wrote.

See how Taimur welcomed his baby brother:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas this year.