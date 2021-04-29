How Tom And Jerry Are Helping Kareena Kapoor Teach Son Taimur About Vaccines

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur (Image courtesy: @kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has an interesting way to teach her son Taimur about the importance of Covid-19 vaccination against the virus. Kareena posted a clip of the Tom And Jerry show on her Instagram handle. In her post, the actress emphasized the need to explain to our children about the current situation. She wrote, "We don't realise that our kids are also absorbing what's going on and they are scared too." Kareena also shared that she has explained to Taimur about why people need to get vaccinated. "We were talking to Tim (Taimur) to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well," an excerpt from her post read.

The clip features Tom as "coronavirus" and Jerry as "immune system". In the video, Tom as "coronavirus" can be seen searching Jerry, the "immune system". Tom is holding a gun in his hands. As soon as Jerry appears in front of him, Tom is seen pointing the gun at his face. Then, we see a powerful version of Jerry standing behind the little one which explains to the audience that he has become strong after his first dose of vaccination. This is followed by a giant Jerry standing at the back which explains to us that this time he has become the strongest version of himself. Jerry as "immune system" ultimately shoo away Tom, the coronavirus.

Kareena added that we should be patient and "help medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers who are trying to help us" amid the pandemic. She also urged everyone to "wait for your turn" for Covid- 19 vaccine. The actress concluded her post with a hashtag #BreakTheChain.

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan reacted to her post. Saba wrote, "Beautifully expressed. Stay safe." Kareena's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from May 1 for the age group of 18-44 in the whole country. The online registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive started on April 27. The second phase of the vaccination drive started in March for citizens who are above 45 years.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, the actress recently posted a statement on her Instagram handle in which she spoke about how a lot of people are not understanding the "gravity" of the current situation in India. She wrote, "It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point, both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you."

However, Kareena's post backfired as many people trolled her on social media. They advised her to tell it to her own family and friends. "Please tell the same to your cousin who was vacationing in Maldives with his beau a week ago," a comment read. Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is now gearing up for film Laal Singh Chaddha this year. She has been paired opposite Aamir Khan in the film. Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium in 2020.