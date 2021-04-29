'Tell Your Cousin': The Internet Reacts To Kareena Kapoor's 'Understand The Gravity' Of COVID Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's post addressing the "many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in" appears to have backfired somewhat with the comments thread urging her to deliver the advice shared in Wednesday's post with her own family and friends. "The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff," Kareena wrote amid a brutal spike in new COVID cases coupled with shortages of medical resources. Her words, well-intentioned but naively tone-deaf, provoked instant fury among her followers, who pointed out that Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had just returned from a holiday in the Maldives - both actors recovered from COVID-19 a short while ago.

A comment on Kareena Kapoor's post read, "And same goes for celebs who were shamelessly going for exotic vacays. Please spread your word to them as well." Similar thoughts echoed in multiple comments on the post. "Please tell the same to your cousin who was vacationing in Maldives with his beau a week ago," read a comment. Another Instagram user added, "What about your friends going to Maldives for vacay." Another comment read, "Apne bhai and aur apni girl gang ko samjhao.Wahi sab Maldives me ghum rahe the."

Kareena Kapoor's post read: "It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point, both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you."

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She shot for the film during her pregnancy last year. She and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy in February this year.