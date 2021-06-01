On Kareena Kapoor's 'Moody Tuesday' Post, Her Manager Poonam Damania Dropped This Comment

Kareena Kapoor shared a video. (Image courtesy: @kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor posted a new video of herself on Instagram

Kareena's clip features some of her selfies

The actress tried Instagram filters on her pictures

Kareena Kapoor's Tuesday was all about being "moody". Her latest Instagram post is proof. Kareena tried some Instagram face filters on her selfies and combined the pictures in a montage video. The actress posted the clip on her Instagram handle late evening. In the video, Kareena can be seen posing for pictures as she is relaxing at home. The actress looks stunning in a grey comfy T-shirt. She kept her hair open in the selfies. Kareena's variety of poses in the clip with a pinch of face filters are a treat for her fans.

Kareena used the 2015 song Surrender by singer Natalie Taylor in her post. In the caption, the Jab We Met actress wrote, "#MoodyTuesday ft. Instagram filters." She added hashtags such as #Reels #ReelItFeelIt.

Kareena's Instafam is going gaga over her latest post. From the list, we found some celebrity comments that deserve your attention.

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania wrote, "My gorgeous girl" and added a few red heart emojis. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr dropped a few awestruck emojis. Director Punit Malhotra commented, "Stunning." Filmmaker Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira Ahmed Khan felt the same way about Kareena's post. She wrote, "Stunner."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here.

Lately, Kareena has been posting a lot of selfies on her Instagram handle as she is staying at home amid the pandemic. See some of her pictures here.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is now gearing up for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena will share screen space with Aamir Khan in the movie. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The original movie featured actor Tom Hanks in a lead role.

Kareena was last seen in film Angrezi Medium in 2020. The movie featured Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as leads.