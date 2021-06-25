From Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty And Others, Three Cheers For Masaba Gupta's Fitness Journey

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Highlights Kareena cheered for Masaba Gupta's fitness journey

"Fan girl, bro," commented Kareena

Malaika Arora wrote: "Incredible woman"

Masaba Gupta garnered a few fans today, including the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty, all of who are known as bonafide fitness enthusiasts. Courtesy, Masaba Gupta's lengthy post about her inspiring fitness journey. On Friday morning, Masaba Gupta wrote that she currently weighs the least she has in the past decade and added consistency has been the key factor in her work out routines. Masaba also attached a photo of her toned abs to her post. Reacting to Masaba's latest Instagram entry, Kareena Kapoor declared herself as the No 1 fan on the list with this comment: "Fan girl, bro. Hugs." Meanwhile, Malaika Arora described Masaba as an "incredible woman." Shilpa Shetty, who often trends for her work out videos, wrote: "Wow, Masu... amazing!"

Heart-warming comments, cheering Masaba on, also poured in from the likes of Sagarika Ghatge, Gul Panag, Sayami Kher, among others. In her post, Masaba Gupta revealed that zeroing in on one "non-negotiable" form of exercise has been instrumental in her weight loss journey. Having said that, she also encouraged her followers to share the non-negotiable work out patterns in their day-to-day life. Ali Fazal, who underwent massive body transformations for work, wrote he started yoga: "I started yoga, and nothings pulling me away from that ever now. A non-Negotiable!? He he." Actress-singer Sophie Chowdry wrote pilates and a change in her diet is her "non-negotiable."

Masaba, who is the founder of the designer label House of Masaba, began her post by writing: "'I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships' - Say this to yourself every single day." Read her entire post here:

Earlier this year, Masaba Gupta marked her acting debut with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. She's the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards - Masaba was born when the former couple were in a relationship in the Eighties.