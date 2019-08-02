This Photo Of Katrina Kaif With Sister Isabelle Is Too Cute

Katrina Kaif Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's latest post on Instagram is all about sister love. The 36-year-old actress shared an adorable picture with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif and the Internet can't stop showering them with love. In the latest picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting a black top paired with denims and Isabelle can be seen twinning with her "didi" in black and blue ensembles. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Bharat actress captioned it in Hindi and wrote: "Didi." Katrina Kaif has seven siblings - six sisters and a brother. Katrina Kaif and her siblings were raised by her mother Suzanne Turquotte after she separated from her husband.

The latest picture of the Kaif sisters is winning hearts on the Internet as within a few hours, it received over five lakh likes on Instagram.

Check out the photo we are talking about:

For those who don't know, Isabelle Kaif is also a model and an actress. She made her film debut with Canadian director Jean-Francois Pouliot's Dr Cabbie, co-produced by Salman Khan in the year 2014. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with Bhushan Kumar's Time To Dance, which will also feature Sooraj Pancholi. Katrina Kaif, who calls her mother the "strongest woman" she knows, often shares pictures of her on social media. We have handpicked a few of her posts with her mother and sisters for you:

Katrina turned a year older on July 16 and she celebrated her birthday in Mexico. She added several pictures from her vacation to her Instagram diaries. Take a look:

On the film front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in which she is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

