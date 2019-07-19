Birthday Done, Katrina Kaif Is Stopping Traffic In Mexico Like This

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

Life is a vacation for Katrina Kaif. The 36-year-old actress has extended her birthday trip to a long vacation in Mexico and is making us very, very jealous with updates from her holiday destination. Just days after her birthday, Katrina Instagrammed a sprightly click of herself, in which she is literally at a crossroad. But Katrina Kaif, with a drink in her hand, stops traffic in a peach dress styled with beige heels. After basking in all that birthday love, Katrina Kaif can be seen glowing brighter than the morning sun. Only an icon sufficed as the caption for Katrina's photo, which has been reviewed by her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan, who wrote: "Stunning."

Screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's comment on Katrina's Instagram

Here's how Katrina Kaif is making Mexico look so pretty.

On her birthday, Katrina Kaif was showered with adorable messaged from her colleagues and fans. The birthday girl sent back a warm hug in return via an Instagram post that said: "Thank you everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is such a beach bum. She dedicated a birthday post to herself when on a Mexico beach and set major swimsuit goals in a knitted cover and white bikini.

Katrina Kaif gave off major tropical vibes on Instagram with glimpses of her holiday like these:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and her next film Sooryavanshi is currently in production.

