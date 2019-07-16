On Katrina Kaif's Birthday Post, Arjun Kapoor Is Being Arjun Kapoor In The Comments

Katrina Kaif in Mexico (courtesy katrinakaif)

On Katrina Kaif's 36th birthday, Arjun Kapoor trolled the actress and then also wished her with an adorable message. The birthday girl is currently enjoying the sun, sea and sands of Mexico and posting true blue holiday-mode photos on Instagram. On her birthday morning, Katrina treated her fans to a glimpse of her twinning with the white Mexico sands in a bikini and knitted cover-up and captioned it with icons, which basically translate to: "Birthday plus Mexico is love." Now, Arjun Kapoor was one of the first ones to spot the photo and tease her with this comment: "You've basically gone on a photo shoot."

However, Arjun Kapoor, who once formed the infamous 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club, was quick to realise that he should behave himself, at least on the actress' birthday. He posted another message for Katrina, and this time, he must have made Katrina's day: "Ok on your birthday I shall be nice Katrina... have a super birthday. You are a mad, kind, goofy soul and I love you because of your nonsense, not despite it." Aww.

See Katrina Kaif's birthday special post for herself and Arjun's comments below:

In the comments section, Katrina Kaif has been wished by her friends such as Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor and others.

Well, Katrina must be used to Arjun's ROFL comments on her posts. On one of Katrina's post-card worthy post from Mexico, Arjun wrote: "Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

In a recent interview with DNA, Katrina said birthdays mean annual vacations for her: "I think birthdays are always fun. It's not such a big deal, honestly, it's more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family. It's been a wonderful year for me."

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

