Core Memories Get Unlocked When Vicky Kaushal And Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Bond In Adorable Ways

From Travels To Celebrations, Here's How Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Made Memories

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always dished out cute couple moments. From their interviews to event appearances, the couple has never failed to make us awestruck with their love-filled moments. Recently, on the occasion of Katrina's birthday, Vicky posted an array of pictures to wish his better half. He posted, " Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!" While their mushy pictures were all things love, it also gave us an insight into the bonding of the couple. How doing different things together can build a better relationship bond. In the first picture, the couple can be seen sharing a happy moment amidst a celebration. It is always a great way to share smiles with a hug.

In another slide, Vicky and Katrina can be seen praying together, which shows another way to bond with your partner. Learning about each other's cultures and traditions adds up to making any relationship better, sometimes on a spiritual level.

Couples who travel together, stay together. Of course, Katrina and Vicky served goofy as they shared a cute selfie from their vacation. Travelling is one of the best ways to make your relationship stronger. You get to know about each other's interests, hobbies and much more.

Finding the best food and eating together seems like Vicky and Katrina's love language. We can't get enough of their cute picture of grabbing pizza, dressed literally in their PJs.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's cute moments are worth taking notes from