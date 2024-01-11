Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Couple Style Combines Chic And Casual Most Fabulously

Katrina-Vicky's Style For Movie Screening Is A Mix Of Chic And Causal

Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024. For its screening, the actress came along with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The power couple have always shown some exquisite couple dressing and this event was no exception. The actress looked phenomenal like always in a cutout midi dress. The short-sleeved outfit featured a plunging neckline with a cutout pattern at the midriff. The midi dress had a body-hugging silhouette with sheer lace details at the side and a daring side slit. For accessories, Katrina wore a pair of black pointed heels and studded silver earrings. Her makeup included kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, a rosy cheek tint and pink lip colour. Katrina's style was complemented by Vicky who opted for a checkered button-down shirt in yellow ochre, blue and grey palette, and wore a pair of blue denims with it. He kept the buttons open and wore a white t-shirt beneath the shirt. A blue baseball cap and a pair of tan coloured shoes completed his casual style.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always made us bookmark their couple looks. They are simply subtle, simple yet stunning. On their recent Rajasthan vacation, the couple wore casual outfits and looked stunning. Katrina picked a full-sleeved checkered dress in shades of deep red, blue, and white while Vicky wore a full-sleeved deep green pullover and a white t-shirt beneath. Vicky's cool style was completed with a pair of trendy sunglasses and a cap.

On the same holiday, Katrina Kaif looked radiant in a floral mini dress that featured large flowers in shades of orange, green, and yellow with button-down details at the front. Vicky wore a black full-sleeved sweater with a baseball cap.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's couple style is indeed flawless.

