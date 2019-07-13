'Hope You Didn't Walk Into The Pillar While Posing:' Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina Kaif is currently on a vacation in Mexico "Watch where you going girl," wrote Arjun Kapoor Katrina's post received over 11 lakh likes on Instagram

Katrina Kaif, who is having the time of her life in Mexico, shared a stunning picture of herself from her getaway on her Instagram profile (but more on that later). Besides Katrina's stunning photograph, what caught our attention is her friend Arjun Kapoor's comment on her post. In the picture, the Thugs Of Hindostan actress, dressed in a blue tube top can be seen posing besides a pillar. Now, Arjun, chanced upon the opportunity and trolled Katrina in the comments section. He wrote: "Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing." As of now, Katrina hasn't replied to Arjun's comment but we are pretty eager to see her reaction.

The Internet loved Katrina's picture and the 11 lakh likes on the post prove that. The actress' fans bombarded the comments section with lots of interesting remarks. "Slaying our mermaid," wrote a fan. "Why so pretty," added another Instagram user.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Katrina's post.

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor haven't worked together on a project as of now but they share a great rapport and the Panipat actor frequently trolls the actress on social media. Several years ago, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan formed an "I Hate Katrina Kaif Club," the existence of which was ousted during an episode of Koffee With Karan 5, in which Katrina revealed that Varun started the club after Salman Khan gave him a hard time for checking her out but she added that she never understood why Arjun Kapoor joined it.

However, the duo officially brought an end to the 'I Hate Katrina Kaif Club' by staring a new club titled 'I Love Katrina Kaif Club.' The club counts Arjun Kapoor and Varun as its members and they shared the picture on social media earlier this year. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actress' next project is Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, in which she will co-star with Aksahy Kumar.

