Arjun Kapoor Calls Varun Dhawan 'Sweet Like Vanilla.' Ice Cream Involved

Arjun shared this photo on his Instagram story. (Courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared Varun photo on Instagram Arjun and Varun are close friends The actors can be seen watching World Cup match

Actor Arjun Kapoor has tagged his close friend and actor Varun Dhawan calling him "sweet like vanilla". On Tuesday night, Arjun shared a video on his Instagram stories account in which Varun was seen having vanilla ice cream while watching the ICC World Cup match between India and New Zealand. He captioned the video: "Sweet like vanilla Varun Dhawan."

Varun is gearing up for the release of next Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Arjun, on the other hand, is busy shooting for his next Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the third battle of Panipat. It also features Kirti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

