Katrina Kaif Doesn't Believe In 'Ideal' Body Type: 'A Woman Should Feel Comfortable In Her Own Skin'

Fitness is important for actress Katrina Kaif and she wants everybody to incorporate it in their life, but is against the idea of people trying to get a physique like others. She says she doesn't believe in an "ideal physique" or "ideal way" that a woman should look. The Bharat actress has long working hours and various work commitments, but she doesn't let them come in the way of her fitness. "It is very simple. There are 24 hours in a day. If you can't take out even 40 minutes in a day then I think it is your choice or there is not a reason enough to do it. Maybe it's not working for you but if fitness is important to you, you can take out 45 minutes in a day wherever you are," Katrina told news agency IANS in a telephonic interview.

She further said: "There are so many different types of training that one can do. The most important thing is to find the type of training that works for you. Don't try to copy somebody else. I don't believe that there is any ideal physique or any ideal way a woman should look."

"A woman should look the way she feels comfortable in her own skin and the way she wants to look and that's for each of us to decide what is our ideal body image that we want to achieve through fitness, our fitness goals," added the new brand ambassador of Reebok in India.

Talking about the association, Katrina Kaif said: "When it comes to Reebok, I think we both have similar way of approaching fitness." She wanted to team up with a brand that she identifies with when it comes to fitness.

"Beyond movies also, fitness is a big part of my life. I think having a company like Reebok that has a similar approach and way of thinking about fitness, makes it a perfect fit," said the actress, whose fitness goals keep changing with time, role and film.

Katrina further said: "There are times when I just do yoga or Pilates because my film demands a character which is a little more easy and softer... someone who looks like she doesn't go to the gym." Sharing an example, she said: "For Bharat, I just did Pilates, yoga, walking and gentle cardio."

Katrina's workout regime changes if it's an action film. Asked about her upcoming action film Sooryavanshi, she said: "I am not doing much of action in it. It's kind of just a more... regular look in my film."

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress has a cheat day too. "Everything in life... you have to break it up. You have to balance it. Sunday is always my cheat day. I eat whatever I want to. If I am not having a strict goal for a particular song or film, I am easy. I am not obsessive about anything, but I do make sure I do swimming, cardio or Pilates or yoga."

