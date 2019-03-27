Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's 'We Love Katrina Kaif' Club Deserves Everyone's Attention

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif with Arjun Kapoor. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan seem to have taken a U-turn from their "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club. The reason we brought this up today is because Arjun's latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. On Wednesday evening, Arjun shared a picture of himself along with Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan on social media and made an interesting revelation. In his post Arjun revealed that he and Varun are starting a new fan club called the "We Love Katrina Kaif" club. In the photograph, Arjun and Varun could be seen handing a Dalmatian trophy to Katrina as she smiles for the camera.

Arjun shared the picture across several social media platforms and captioned it: "Varun Dhawan and I are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka Katrina Kaif! Here we are seen awarding her, for absolutely no reason whatsoever... PS - the Dalmatian trophy Katrina's holding represents our faithful friendship kyunki yeh dosti first class hai!"

For those who don't know, the existence of the "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club was ousted during an episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 5, wherein Katrina revealed that Varun and Arjun Kapoor started the club after Salman Khan gave them a hard time for checking her out.

Katrina shared a super cute post when the "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club clocked 15 years in 2018. Katrina shared a picture with Varun and Arjun and captioned it: "Boys... 15 years with these ones. From hate club .... To I think more love and maturity now. Bet I made you feel old."

Take a look at the post here:

Katrina Kaif shares a great rapport with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dahwan. However, the Bharat actress has not worked with Arjun or Varun as of now.

