Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Reportedly Set A Wedding Date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights The wedding will reportedly be attended by Kareena, Karisma Kapoor The rumoured couple are often spotted hanging out together Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are trending yet again, as they do. A new day, a new wedding rumour - except this one sets a date. According to SpotboyE, the (rumoured) big day is almost upon us - April 19 - and the guest list will reportedly include not just Arjun's cousins BV Karisma and Kareena Kapoor but also his close friend Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone. Neither Malaika nor Arjun have acknowledged a romance, let alone an impending wedding. The rumoured couple have, however, been spotted together innumerable times ever since Malaika and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017.

"Our well-placed source spills the beans that Malaika will walk down the aisle on April 19. The invitees list will of course have to-be-bride and groom's close friend circle like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and their Bandra girl gang, with whom the couple usually hangs out. We also hear that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also on the guest list," SpotboyE reports.

When asked about wedding plans a while ago, Arjun Kapoor told news agency IANS: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

The couple are frequently spotted hanging out together. In fact, during an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Malaika said: "I like Arjun, this way or that way."

Rumours that Arjun and Malaika were dating relationship started doing the rounds after they attended the Lakme Fashion Week together and also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent last year.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a teenaged son. They separated in 2016 and divorced the next year.

Malaika featured as one of the judges in the television reality show India's Got Talent, alongside Kirron Kher and Karan Johar, while Arjun was last seen in Namaste England.

Arjun Kapoor is currently filming Panipat. He also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India's Most Wanted in the pipeline.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.