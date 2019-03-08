Women's Day 2019: Katrina Kaif Celebrates 'The Best Woman' She Knows

On International Women's Day, Katrina Kaif shared a video of her mother Suzanne Turquotte, who is a teacher

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2019 15:45 IST
Katrina Kaif photographed with her mother Suzanne Turquotte (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Suzanne Turquotte is a school teacher in Tamil Nadu
  2. "My mother - a teacher, a humanitarian, an inspiration," read the text
  3. "How wonderful," commented Shweta Bachchan Nanda

On International Women's Day, actress Katrina Kaif shared a video of her mother Suzanne Turquotte, who is a teacher. In her Instagram post, Katrina wrote, "The best woman I know, really," adding the hashtag 'Happy Women's Day.' Ms Turquotte is a teacher at Mountain View School and has been associated with it as part of the charitable trust Relief Projects India. Mountain View School, located in Tamil Nadu, is a school for underprivileged children. The video posted by Katrina shows the multiple roles Suzanne Turquotte plays as a teacher. "When you learn, teach. When you get, give," reads the opening lines of the video. She teaches the students, she interacts with the teachers, she looks after the study material, she inaugurates classes, celebrates festivals in the school and many other things. "My mother - a teacher, a humanitarian, an inspiration," reads the closing lines of the video.

"How wonderful," commented Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the post while filmmaker Kabir Khan wrote, "So heartwarming."

Watch the video Katrina posted here.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best woman I know ... really #happywomensday #mountainviewschool

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Last year on Mother's Day, Katrina had wished Suzanne Turquotte with an old photo of them together and wrote, "The best example of positivity, selflessness and generosity."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mother's Day.... the best example of positivity, selflessness, and generosity

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Katrina's post on Women's Day 2018 also featured a picture of Suzanne Turquotte, in which she can bee seen teaching a group of students at Mountain View School. Katrina too is associated with the school.

 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif recently wrapped the shooting of Bharat, her film with Salman Khan. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and hits the screens on Eid. Her last two films - Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero - didn't perform well at the box office.

