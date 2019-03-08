Women's Day 2019: Becoming Twinkle Khanna, In Her Own Words

Twinkle Khanna Instagrammed this photo (courtesy Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna's Women's Day-special post is a must read. The 45-year-old author jotted down few life-changing moments of her life in a single chapter on her Instagram post and summed up the intrinsic essence of her journey from an actress to a celebrated author. Twinkle Khanna, who has generously churned out self-directed jokes on her brief acting career, wrote that her initial career preference was to be an accountant but she gave in to the expectations of taking forward the family legacy. Twinkle Khanna, the elder of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's two daughters, wrote: "When I finished 12th grade, being rather academically inclined, I wanted to study to be an accountant. My parents though were both in the entertainment industry and were keen that I follow in their footsteps. Like many young people I caved in and joined the family business."

Talking about her turning point in life, when she decided to let go of her acting career and concentrate on her writing, Twinkle added: "Eight years later, I had to face the fact that I had spectacularly failed as an actress. I went through a brief period of despair, till I realized that having failed at something did not mean I was a failure, it just meant that I now had the opportunity to try and succeed at myriad other things. I decided to cut my losses not my wrists and went back to working around all the things I had always loved. Somewhere along that path, I found my place in the world of words, a place where I could finally thrive surrounded by my beloved books, both as a reader and now as a writer as well."

Twinkle Khanna also laid down the crux of the story in her post: "The wind will change in your favour once again. Just don't let go."

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Barsaat and then went on to star in films such Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, International Khiladi, Jodi No.1, Mela and Joru Ka Ghulam - to name a few - none of which fared well at the box office. After career switches, the Twinkle Khanna of now is a best-selling author, a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and a Twitter humourist, of course. Don't you remember Twinkle Khanna's tweet on her "legendary acting skills"? She had also told NDTV at some point: "I have no acting skills! You need acting skills to act, not intelligence."

Alarmed at the prospect of having to face the onslaught of my legendary acting skills? Nah!only behind the camera:) https://t.co/ntR0tiKtkBpic.twitter.com/VOQbhRPpb5 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 14, 2016

Twinkle Khanna debuted as an author with Mrs Funnybones in 2015 and then released The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016 and Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018.