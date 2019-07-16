Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif On Her Annual Excuse To Go On Exotic Holidays

Katrina Kaif shared this picture from her vacation. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, 36 today, is celebrating her birthday with her family in Mexico and speaking to DNA she said that birthdays are 'not such a big deal' for her and it is just another 'excuse to take a few days off to spend time with friends and family.' Katrina Kaif, who has been sharing postcard-worthy pictures from her Mexico vacation on social media, said, "When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family. I think birthdays are always fun. It's not such a big deal, honestly, it's more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family. It's been a wonderful year for me."

Check out these fabulous pictures of Katrina Kaif for Mexico:

Katrina Kaif took time off from filming Sooryavanshi, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is the second spin-off in Ajay Devgn's Singham series after Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Earlier this year, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat while before that she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

Katrina Kaif told DNA that work-wise she's in a happy space. "I have really been having an exciting time at work. I've been creatively satisfied with my work and films, whether it's Zero or Bharat. I am now looking forward to being part of movies that have exciting roles and other opportunities for me to explore new characters."

"The response I received for both the films (Zero and Bharat) is exceptionally encouraging for me. It will be something that I will always cherish. To get positive feedback from the industry, critics and the media gives you a lot of satisfaction as an actor. I'm extremely happy that people felt that way and the characters connected with the audience," she added.

