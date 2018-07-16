Trending: Katrina Kaif's Birthday Celebration Pics With Family Are All Things Nice. See Pics

Katrina Kaif posing with her birthday cake. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, who turns 35 today, chose to celebrate her birthday with her family in England and in the latest pictures shared by the actress' fan clubs (which perhaps have been acquired from her mother Suzanne Turquotte's unverified Instagram account), Katrina can be seen sitting pretty in a lavender top as she cuts her birthday cake. Katrina's birthday celebration pictures are trending a great deal on social media and we are not surprised. Katrina, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai's Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, revealed that she will be enjoying her special day with her family and told news agency PTI: "Birthdays for me are about having a good time with your loved ones. I don't believe in reminiscing too much. Every year I try and have a good time. I am at a place in country side with my sister. I am happy about the day. It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing."



Katrina's colleagues also showered their love and wrote heartwarming messages for her on social media. Katrina's BFF and workout partner Alia Bhatt shared a million-dollar picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Happiest birthday, Katrina Kaif." Other celebrities, who wished Katrina on her big day, include Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar.





Katrina Kaif has been keeping her fans engrossed by posting multiple pictures from her vacation on social media. Take a look at the pictures from her England vacation here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Zero. She was occupied with Salman Khan's Da-bangg Reloaded Tour. Apart from Zero, Katrina will also feature in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.



