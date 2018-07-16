Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif: Alia Bhatt Wishes Her. Here's How She's Celebrating

Katrina Kaif turned 35 on Monday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 16, 2018 11:58 IST
Katrina Kaif in England with her family (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing: Katrina
  2. "Happiest birthday, Katrina Kaif," Alia posted on her Instagram stories
  3. Arpita shared a picture of Katrina with her son Ahil

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif! On Monday, the actress blows out 35 candles on her birthday cake. Katrina, currently on a holiday in England (where her family lives), hasn't planned an elaborate birthday party and prefers to spend time with her loved ones. In an interview to news agency PTI, she said, "Birthdays for me are about having a good time with your loved ones. I don't believe in reminiscing too much. Every year I try and have a good time. I am at a place in country side with my sister. I am happy about the day. It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing."

Katrina has chronicled her holidays in England on Instagram too. Take a look.
 

 

Out to sea

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

Haydreaming ....

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


All this while, Katrina was busy with Salman Khan's Da-bangg Reloaded Tour and later, she took a few days off from work to spend time with her family. "When I come back, I have to finish Aanand L Rai's film Zero for which I have a song to shoot," she told PTI. Zero is Katrina's film with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. SRK and Anushka have already wrapped up their Zero schedule.

Meanwhile, Katrina's BFFs like Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan Sharma (Salman's sister), Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra have shared birthday wishes for the Bollywood star.

"Happiest birthday, Katrina Kaif," Alia posted on her Instagram stories, with a picture of the duo from the TV show BFFs With Vogue.

09cktcvg

Image courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt


Arpita shared a picture of Katrina with her son Ahil and wrote:

 

 

 

 


Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra posted these:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Apart from Zero, which releases this year, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Trending

