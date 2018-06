These Are A Few Of Katrina Kaif's Favourite Things: Seafood, Chaat, Kabab

Katrina Kaif posing with a cake. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Food gets me going: Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai She will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero

At it ... from rehearsals A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:57pm PST

Katrina Kaif might be a fitness enthusiast but it is food that "cheers" her up the most, reports news agency IANS. During a recent event in Mumbai, Katrina said in a statement: "Food gets me going. Nothing can cheer me up better than a good meal." The 34-year-old actress also revealed her love for street food. "I love street food and any street place that offerswithwill instantly be a favourite for me. I can eat my heart out withand. I also love seafood, with prawns and crabs being my comfort food," IANS quoted her as saying. Theactress considers Delhi to be one of the best places for foodies and told the media: "I think Delhi gives you a lot of options and variety to choose from. Fromin Bengali Market toandin Chandni Chowk, I would want to try everything. Delhi also has some good fine-dining options." We must say, we are pretty impressed by her extensive knowledge of street food. Katrina might be a self-proclaimed foodie but she is equally adept at staying fit and her Instagram posts totally corroborate to the fact that she loves hitting the gym. According to a mid-day report , the actress is undergoing intense Pilates training under the guidance of her Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and will reportedly perform live acrobatics during thetour, which will take place in US.Check out Katrina's posts here. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2017 film, opposite Salman Khan and will feature in, starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.(With inputs from IANS)