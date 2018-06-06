These Are A Few Of Katrina Kaif's Favourite Things: Seafood, Chaat, Kabab

Katrina Kaif might be a fitness enthusiast but it is food that "cheers" her up the most, reports news agency IANS. During a recent event in Mumbai, Katrina said in a statement: "Food gets me going. Nothing can cheer me up better than a good meal." The 34-year-old actress also revealed her love for street food. "I love street food and any street place that offers paya with kadak pav will instantly be a favourite for me. I can eat my heart out with paya and pav. I also love seafood, with prawns and crabs being my comfort food," IANS quoted her as saying. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress considers Delhi to be one of the best places for foodies and told the media: "I think Delhi gives you a lot of options and variety to choose from. From chaat in Bengali Market to kebab and paranthe in Chandni Chowk, I would want to try everything. Delhi also has some good fine-dining options." We must say, we are pretty impressed by her extensive knowledge of street food.
Katrina might be a self-proclaimed foodie but she is equally adept at staying fit and her Instagram posts totally corroborate to the fact that she loves hitting the gym. According to a mid-day report, the actress is undergoing intense Pilates training under the guidance of her Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and will reportedly perform live acrobatics during the Dabangg tour, which will take place in US.
CommentsKatrina Kaif was last seen in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Salman Khan and will feature in Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
(With inputs from IANS)