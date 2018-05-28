Katrina Kaif Just Introduced Janhvi Kapoor As The 'New Gym Receptionist'. See Pic

Katrina Kapoor made Janhvi Kapoor trend as she shared a glimpse of her gym diaries on her Instagram story

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 28, 2018 23:02 IST
Katrina Kaif shared this photo on her Instagram story (courtesy katrinakaif)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Katrina shared a photo of Janhvi on her Instagram story
  2. "Gym has a very pretty new receptionist in Janhvi," she wrote
  3. Looks like Katrina and Janhvi are gym buddies now
Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor are gym buddies and on Monday, Katrina made Janhvi trend as she shared a glimpse of her gym diaries on her Instagram story. The 34-year-old actress, known for being the fitness enthusiast she is, shared a photo of Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram story earlier on Monday and wrote "Gym has a very pretty new receptionist in Janhvi." We'll try to explain what must have happened. From the photo Katrina shared, it appears that Janhvi must have stepped behind the reception counter to make a phone call from the desk - she may have been interrupted during her call and in the photo, she can be seen asking for a moment to let her call be over. Katrina, who is also known for her trending Instagram posts, may have seized the moment to confer the title of "the new receptionist" to Janhvi. LOL.

The photo of Janhvi, as uploaded by Katrina, has delighted social media and went crazy viral on Monday with fan clubs sharing it around on the Internet. Check out what Katrina posted on her Instagram story:
 
janhvi instagram

Image shared on Instagram story by Katrina Kaif (Image courtesy Instagram)



Katrina has quite a bit of a reputation for sweating it out in the gym. On her Instagram posts, she's frequently spotted working out with celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala and experimenting with "innovative" ways of training. Still don't believe us? Take a look:
 

 
 

Summer time fun ....

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


 


Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also has an impressive attendance at the gym. She's frequently spotted outside her gym in Bandra and the paparazzi are always delighted to have spotted her.
 
janhvi ndtv

Janhvi Kapoor spotted outside her gym



Katrina's reputation as a fitness junkie has also made Alia Bhatt nominate her to participate in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challenge - a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
 

Janhvi Kapoor is Sridevi's elder daughter and will make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak releases on July 20. Katrina Kaif has films like Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in the pipeline.
 

