Katrina Kaif Trains In Live Acrobatics For US Dabangg Tour

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shuttling between dance rehearsal classes and strict Pilates training sessions because of her upcoming one-of-a-kind act, which she will perform during the Dabangg tour in the US, stated mid-day . Katrina Kaif is all set to perform live acrobatics as part of her on stage performances, for which she has increased the intensity of up her Pilates training. Katrina's Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala told mid-day that a special work-out programme has been designed for her. "I have designed a special Pilates workout for her, which is specific to her dance moves. It is essential to build her muscle strength so that she can pull off acrobatic dance moves effortlessly," she told mid-day Katrina has allotted two hours every day for her Pilates training, Yasmin told mid-day : "It's difficult for her to give me too long a window as the dance sessions are taking up most of her time. But we religiously slot two hours for her workout every day." Meanwhile, a source added that credit for the whole live-acrobatics-on-stage idea goes to Katrina: "Katrina is always game for experimentation. It was her idea to do a live acrobatic dance performance at the US shows." Katrina is expected to club Bollywood choreography with the acrobatics and her performance playlist includes chartbusters such asand. This is what the source told mid-day : "She will perform on her chartbusters, includingand many others. Besides her regular dance routine, a set of her act will see her attempting aerial aerobics and acrobatics - something that no Bollywood actor has attempted on a live show till date."The Dabangg tour will kick start in the US with a performance in Georgia on June 22 and will make pit stops at destinations like Los Angeles, New Jersey, Chicago, Dallas, Vancouver and Washington. Katrina Kaif will be joined by her colleagues like Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and Daisy Shah.