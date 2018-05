Katrina Kaif Posted This Pic While We Are Stuck With Our Monday Blues

Katrina Kaif posted this picture (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

Monday blues, anyone? Yes, we feel you but Katrina Kaif's Monday mornings aren't like ours. The actress shared a fabulous picture (appears to a throwback) and it's making us very, very jealous. "Monday mornings," Katrina captioned the post. It's a bright and refreshing picture, in which Katrina poses happily against a backdrop of plants and white flowers. Her picture can drive your Monday blues away, surely. Katrina's post has been liked by celebs like Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar and has got over 3 lakh likes (and counting) in just an hour. "Monday mornings can't be complete without you troubling me," her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented.Take a look at Katrina Kaif's picture.Over the weekend, Katrina partied with Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar and director Nitya Mehra. Sidharth had shared a picture from their party and it gave some major friendship goals. (Ms Mehra had directed Katrina and Sidharth inKatrina Kaif's Instagram account is full of some wonderful pictures of the actress, her family members, holidays and she also keeps her followers updated with her shoot schedules. (Remember her posts fromsets?). Weeks ago, a picture of her, dressed as a traditional Bengali bride, sent the Internet into a meltdown. It was taken by Aanand L Rai, director of, in which she Katrina co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.Apart fromKatrina Kaif has another big film coming up this year -. In the film, she co-stars with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.