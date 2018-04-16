Just Katrina Kaif And Her Sisters Having A Fabulous Time. See Pics

Katrina Kaif is having a gala time with her sisters in London. The 34-year-old actress has taken a break from her hectic work schedule (details later) to spend some time with her family. Katrina instagrammed just one picture from the fam jam while her fan clubs shared some more glimpses. One video shows, Katrina and one of her six sisters dancing randomly to peppy music. In another picture, the Kaif sisters (with their backs to the camera) can be seen walking in a picturesque landscape. But before any of these, Katrina Kaif posted this photo of herself with two of her sisters, which she captioned: "Farm girls."
Highlights
- In one photo, Katrina Kaif can be seen playing chess
- A video shows Katrina and her sister dancing randomly
- Katrina's upcoming films are Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero
Take a look at Katrina Kaif's fam jam album here:
Before leaving for London, Katrina Kaif was filming Aanand L Rai's Zero with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Last week, Katrina Kaif, dressed as a traditional Bengali bride, sent the Internet into a meltdown. She shared this black and white photo of herself in the get-up, which was taken by Aanand L Rai.
Katrina Kaif reportedly plays the role of an actress struggling with alcoholism in Zero. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and it is expected to hit the screens in December this year.
CommentsApart from Zero, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed Dhoom: 3's Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali release.
Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, which was super-successful at the box office.