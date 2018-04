Katrina Kaif Dressed As A Bengali Bride Will Take Your Breath Away

Highlights Katrina's black and white photo was clicked by Aanand L Rai Katrina Kaif reportedly plays the role of an actress in Zero We also spotted Shah Rukh Khan at a Mumbai studio

Katrina Kaif was dressed as a traditional Bengali bride for a scene in her upcoming film. Katrina, 34, looked resplendent in a redfestooned with a gold necklace and matchingands along with. Katrina was spotted on the sets of the film at a studio in Mumbai but it was the picture she shared on her Instagram account, which won our heart. The black and white photo of Katrina was taken by herdirector Aanand L Rai. We also spotted Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a dwarf in, at the Mehboob studio on Tuesday.But first, take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post, which has over 6 lakh likes as of now:Here are pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif at the film studio.In, Katrina Kaif reportedly plays the role of an actress who is going through a tough time - we wonder, if the above photos are that of a shoot within a shoot? Last month, Katrina Kaif shared another picture from the sets of, in which she was dressed in what looked like wedding finery also stars Anushka Sharma, who reportedly play the role of a struggling scientist. Anushka Sharma is reportedly in Bengaluru to spend some time with her husband Virat Kohli, who is currently busy with the Indian Premier League - he's the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earlier this year, Anushka had filmed some portions ofand later assigned her dates to Here's a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif from the shoot ofShah Rukh, Anushka and Katrina are collaborating for the second time after 2012'sis expected to release in December.