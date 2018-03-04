Katrina Kaif Emanates Royalty On The Sets Of Zero. See Pic

Katrina Kaif recently shared two back-to-back pictures on her Instagram - herself and co-star Shah Rukh Khan - from the sets of her upcoming film Zero. In the picture, Katrina is dressed dressed in pink traditional attire complete with jewelry, which has left her fans besotted. She wrote on her picture, 'Zero from Mumbai film city', while she captioned Shah Rukh Khan's photo with a camera emoticon and wrote 'meeeeee.' Even though Shah Rukh looked swanky, we couldn't take our eyes of Katrina, who emanated royalty. Zero will bring back the trio - Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma - after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Katrina had also clicked the hilarious picture of Shah Rukh Khan, which he had shared yesterday on his Instagram. In the picture, Katrina and director Aanand L Rai can been seen goofing around with a sleepy SRK. "When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that you can't keep your eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero (Pic courtesy: Katrina Kaif my media manager)," SRK captioned his picture.
SRK's much-awaited project titled Zero will see him playing a dwarf, while Katrina reportedly plays an actress struggling with alcoholism. Anushka Sharma essays the role of a failed scientist, who is trying to come to terms with her failures.
Speaking about his character's look in the film, Shah Rukh Khan had told news agency PTI that his company Red Chillies VFX is in charge of the VFX-heavy movie's special effects. "It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance," he told PTI.
Beside Zero, Katrina is also busy shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
(With inputs from PTI)
