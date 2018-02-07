Seen These Stunning Pics Of Katrina Kaif From The Sets Of Thugs Of Hindostan Yet?

Katrina Kaif is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2018 12:38 IST
Katrina Kaif on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Katrina Kaif was spotted on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan
  2. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan
  3. Katrina was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai
Katrina Kaif, who is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, was spotted on the sets of the film. Katrina looked absolutely stunning in an elaborate gold outfit accessorised with a gold matha patti. Katrina was apparently filming a song sequence - maybe the one which she has been practicing for weeks now - we know all of this because she also posted some dance rehearsal videos on her Instagram handle. It seems Katrina will be back in action with a spectacular dance number after some super hit songs like Kamli, Kala Chashma, Sheila Ki Jawani and Mashallah. Katrina will star with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Take a look at Katrina's gorgeous pictures from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.
 
Katrina recently posted a video of herself from the rehearsals. "Rewind and repeat....Thugs life," Katrina captioned her video.
 
 

Rewind and repeat ..... #thugslife

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Katrina posted this selfie with 'Thugs' Aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
 
 

Thugsmy dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Fatima also shared this photo on social media.
 
 

Dance rehearsals

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on



Katrina Kaif's last release Tiger Zinda Hai, headlined by Salman Khan, was a huge success at the box office and earned over Rs. 300 crore in India. Talking about the film, she told news agency IANS, "Tiger Zinda Hai has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman's biggest hit, Ali's (director Ali Abbas Zafar) biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser - we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well."

Katrina is also currently working on Aanand L Rai's Zero with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled to release on Diwali 2018. Excited much?

