Katrina Kaif Posts New Selfie With 'Thugs' Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture with her Thugs of Hindostan co-stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which appears to be from inside a gym. She captioned the post: "Thugs, my dearest Aamir and Fatima." Katrina, who is quite active on social media and keeps us updated with her preparations for the film. She recently posted a video of her dance rehearsals, which she captioned: "Rewind and repeat .....#thugslife." Thugs of Hindostan would be Katrina's second collaboration with Aamir Khan and director Vijay Krishna Acharya with whom she had previously worked in Dhoom 3.
Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared a picture from the "dance rehearsals", featuring Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan.
Katrina Kaif's last release Tiger Zinda Hai, headlined by Salman Khan, was a huge success at the box office and earned over Rs. 300 crore in India. Talking about the film, she told news agency IANS, "Tiger Zinda Hai has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman's (lead star Salman Khan) biggest hit, Ali's (director Ali Abbas Zafar) biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser - we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well."
The 34-year-old actress is currently working on two upcoming projects Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
