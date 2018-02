Katrina Kaif Posts New Selfie With 'Thugs' Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh

Highlights "Thugs, my dearest Aamir and Fatima," wrote Katrina on her Instagram Thugs Of Hindostan will be Katrina's second film with Big B The film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2018

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture with herco-stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which appears to be from inside a gym. She captioned the post: "Thugs, my dearest Aamir and Fatima." Katrina , who is quite active on social media and keeps us updated with her preparations for the film. She recently posted a video of her dance rehearsals, which she captioned: "Rewind and repeat .....#thugslife."would be Katrina's second collaboration with Aamir Khan and director Vijay Krishna Acharya with whom she had previously worked inTake a look at the picture and the video:Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared a picture from the "dance rehearsals", featuring Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan.Katrina Kaif's last release, headlined by Salman Khan, was a huge success at the box office and earned over Rs. 300 crore in India . Talking about the film, she told news agency IANS, "Tiger Zinda Hai has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman's (lead star Salman Khan) biggest hit, Ali's (director Ali Abbas Zafar) biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser - we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well."The 34-year-old actress is currently working on two upcoming projectswith Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan andwith Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.will be Katrina's second film with actor Amitabh Bachchan, afteris scheduled to release on Diwali 2018.(With inputs from IANS)