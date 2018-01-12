Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 21: Salman Khan's Film 'Continues Its Victory March.' Makes 318.86 Crore

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: The film is showing a 'healthy run' at the box office

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 12, 2018 18:50 IST
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman Khan in the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai 'continued its victory march' in week 3 at the box office and stands strong with a total of Rs. 318.86 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In Week 1, Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs. 206.04 crore and over this weekend, the film earned Rs. 27.31 crore. "All set to cross lifetime biz of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which made Rs. 320.34 crore. On Friday, the film made 3.72 crore, Saturday 5.62 crore, Sunday 8.27 crore, Monday 2.72 crore, Tuesday 2.56 crore, Wednesday 2.30 crore, Thursday 2.12 crore and Total: Rs. 318.86 crore," Mr Adarsh added.

Here's the box office report of Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai.
 
 

Taran Adarsh predicts that Tiger Zinda Hai will be able to cross the earnings made by Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of a RAW agent Tiger and a Pakistani spy Zoya. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel is made by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Of Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success, Katrina told news agency IANS, "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation."

(With inputs from IANS)

