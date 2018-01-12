Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 21: Salman Khan's Film 'Continues Its Victory March.' Makes 318.86 Crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai 'continued its victory march' in week 3 at the box office and stands strong with a total of Rs. 318.86 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In Week 1, Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs. 206.04 crore and over this weekend, the film earned Rs. 27.31 crore. "All set to cross lifetime biz of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which made Rs. 320.34 crore. On Friday, the film made 3.72 crore, Saturday 5.62 crore, Sunday 8.27 crore, Monday 2.72 crore, Tuesday 2.56 crore, Wednesday 2.30 crore, Thursday 2.12 crore and Total: Rs. 318.86 crore," Mr Adarsh added.
Here's the box office report of Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai.
#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2018
Week 1: 206.04 cr
Week 2: 85.51 cr
Week 3: 27.31 cr
Total: 318.86 cr
India biz. #TZH
BLOCKBUSTER.
#TigerZindaHai continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [ 320.34 cr]... Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.12 cr. Total: 318.86 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2018
Taran Adarsh predicts that Tiger Zinda Hai will be able to cross the earnings made by Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of a RAW agent Tiger and a Pakistani spy Zoya. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel is made by Ali Abbas Zafar.
CommentsOf Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success, Katrina told news agency IANS, "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation."
(With inputs from IANS)