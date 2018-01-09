Tiger Zinda Hai Makes Salman Khan Only Bollywood Star With 3 300-Crore Films

The success of Tiger Zinda Hai has made the film's lead actor Salman Khan the only star who has three films with the lifetime collection over Rs 300 crore, in India alone. Taran Adarsh recently listed out the five films, which have crossed the Rs 300-crore benchmark - three as mentioned feature Salman Khan while the remaining two star Aamir Khan. Nitesh Tiwari directed
#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018
Week 1: 206.04 cr
Week 2: 85.51 cr
Weekend 3: 17.61 cr
Total: 309.16 cr
India biz. #TZH
BLOCKBUSTER.
Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali release this year, which may make Aamir Khan the second actor to have three films with Rs 300 crore total. Thugs Of Hindostan, like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir previously worked in YRF's Dhoom: 3, which collected a respectable Rs 284 crore.
Tiger Zinda Hai's Rs 309 crore also made it the "YRF's highest grossing film," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
#TigerZindaHai is Yash Raj's HIGHEST GROSSER so far... Overtakes #Sultan [now at No 2], #Dhoom3 [now at No 3], #EkThaTiger [now at No 4] and #JabTakHaiJaan [now at No 5]... India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018
All said and done, none of the above mega-films could dethrone the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi version), which has made over Rs 500 crore in India. Only Dangal managed to surpass the film's overseas popularity after its China release.
