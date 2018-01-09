Tiger Zinda Hai Makes Salman Khan Only Bollywood Star With 3 300-Crore Films

Highlights Aamir tops the list of Rs 300 crore films Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 300 crore-mark in week #3 Tiger Zinda Hai collection as of Monday is Rs 309.16 crore

Dangal, with Rs 387.38 crore top the list followed by Rajkumar Hirani-directed PK (Rs 340 crore) - both films star Aamir Khan. Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan ranked #3 with Rs 320 crore lifetime business. Tiger Zinda Hai in the third week crossed the Rs 300 crore-milestone and as of January 8, it collected Rs 309.16 crore. Sultan is now on the fifth spot with Rs 300.6 crore collection.

#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...

Week 1: 206.04 cr

Week 2: 85.51 cr

Weekend 3: 17.61 cr

Total: 309.16 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali release this year, which may make Aamir Khan the second actor to have three films with Rs 300 crore total. Thugs Of Hindostan, like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir previously worked in YRF's Dhoom: 3, which collected a respectable Rs 284 crore.



Tiger Zinda Hai's Rs 309 crore also made it the "YRF's highest grossing film," tweeted Taran Adarsh.





#TigerZindaHai is Yash Raj's HIGHEST GROSSER so far... Overtakes #Sultan [now at No 2], #Dhoom3 [now at No 3], #EkThaTiger [now at No 4] and #JabTakHaiJaan [now at No 5]... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018



All said and done, none of the above mega-films could dethrone the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi version), which has made over Rs 500 crore in India. Only Dangal managed to surpass the film's overseas popularity after its China release.



2018 is the year of Khans as apart from Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have a film up for release. Shah Rukh will end the year with Aanand L Rai-directed Zero while Salman will be seen on Eid in Remo D'Souza's Race 3



But will Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan be box office game changer?

The success ofhas made the film's lead actor Salman Khan the only star who has three films with the lifetime collection over Rs 300 crore, in India alone. Taran Adarsh recently listed out the five films, which have crossed the Rs 300-crore benchmark - three as mentioned feature Salman Khan while the remaining two star Aamir Khan. Nitesh Tiwari directed