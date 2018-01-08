Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan's Film Has A 'Smashing Third Sunday'

No, Tiger Zinda Hai will not stop at the box office - at least its undeterred performance at the box office says so. This was the third Sunday for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film, which currently stands at Rs 309 crores and counting, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its third Sunday at the box office, the movie made over Rs 8 crores. Tiger Zinda Hai is also on its way to become Salman Khan's highest-earning movie. "Tiger Zinda Hai has a SMASHING third Sunday... All set to be Salman Khan's HIGHEST GROSSER... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr. Total: Rs 309.16 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
Highlights
- Tiger Zinda Hai is in it's third week now
- Tiger Zinda Hai has made over Rs 309 crores
- Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's first release after Tubelight
Here's a recap of sorts of how the movie performed at the ticket counters in past weeks - the first week saw the movie make Rs 206.04 crores while Rs 85.51 crores is what the movie collected in its second week. On Rs 17.61 crores is what the movie made on its third weekend.
#TigerZindaHai has a SMASHING third Sunday... All set to be Salman Khan's HIGHEST GROSSER... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr. Total: Rs 309.16 cr. India biz. #TZH #TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 206.04 cr Week 2: Rs 85.51 cr Weekend 3: Rs 17.61 cr Total: Rs 309.16 cr India biz. #TZH BLOCKBUSTER.
Tiger Zinda Hai proved that Salman Khan has still got his swag absolutely on point. His previous movie Tubelight may have underperformed but Ek Tha Tiger turned out ot be a blockbuster.
Comments
Salman Khan will next be seen in Race 3.