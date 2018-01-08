Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan's Film Has A 'Smashing Third Sunday'

#TigerZindaHai has a SMASHING third Sunday... All set to be Salman Khan's HIGHEST GROSSER... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr. Total: Rs 309.16 cr. India biz. #TZH #TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 206.04 cr Week 2: Rs 85.51 cr Weekend 3: Rs 17.61 cr Total: Rs 309.16 cr India biz. #TZH BLOCKBUSTER.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Jan 8, 2018 at 1:24am PST