Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Is Now Eyeing The 300 Crore Bounty

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, which was moving at a steady pace, was disrupted on Wednesday because of the Dalit protests in Mumbai, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. But Tiger Zinda Haiis still eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark - the movie currently records a score of Rs 286.46 crores and counting. Tiger Zinda Hai is currently in its second week but is still raking crores - over the second weekend, the movie made over Rs 35 crores and it's only on Tuesday that the film's collections dipped to a single digit figure. But Tiger Zinda Hai is steady. On Instagram, Mr Adarsh shares the collection details and writes: "Tiger Zinda Hai is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: Rs 286.46 cr. India biz... #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra (sic)."
Earlier, this is what Taran Adarsh said about the movie, which has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore: "First working day after a long holiday period (Christmas and New Year), yet Tiger Zinda Hai remains super strong on its second Tue."
congratulated the film's crew on the eve of his birthday, saying: "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina (actress Katrina Kaif) for her extraordinary performance and Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai.
Tiger Zinda Hai will have an uninterrupted box office run till Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi releases on January 12.