Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan's Film 'Strong' But Not Worth Rs 300 Crore Yet

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai did not cross Rs 300 crore mark on the 12th day of its release but trade analyst Tran Adarsh says that the film is still keeping a 'super strong' hold at the ticket window. The film made Rs 7.83 crore on Tuesday bringing the total to Rs 280.62 crore. "First working day after a long holiday period (Christmas and New Year), yet Tiger Zinda Hai remains super strong on its second Tue," Taran Adarsh said on social media. The Yash Raj Films-backed project was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, which it recovered within the first week of its release.
Tiger Zinda Hai's week #2 box office report card:
But Salman Khan doesn't care about the numbers, he told mid-day: "For us, it is the viewers' reactions that matter. We feel overwhelmed with the love that the film has received. The response has been endearing. This is my second film with (director) Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again." That's sooner than you think. On Salman's birthday his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri announced that he is financing Salman's next film Bharat, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Before Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in Race 3, which will be directed by remo D'Souza. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor and it is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2018.