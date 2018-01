Salman Khan Says 'My Body Is Like A Diesel Engine.' Dare To Disagree?

Highlights "I can easily pull off quick movements," said Salman "I realised I was getting lethargic," said Salman So, he wanted to do films that improve his fitness level

Salman Khan. Enough said, isn't it?The Bollywoodis living proof that age is just a number - he recently celebrated his 52nd birthday , which also doubled up as a celebration party for the humongous success of his Christmas release. Salman Khan, a renowned fitness freak, may have turned a year older in December but his on screen action sequences inwill make you double check his age tag. Handstands are passe, Salman would rather see you at the end of a high-octane car chase or "10,000 rounds of gunfire," because: "My body is like a diesel engine,," he told mid-day in an interview."I can't do handstands, or put my body upside down. But, apart from that, I can easily pull off quick movements, like forward and back somersault, or floor rolls," Salman added in his mid-day interview.Salman Khan stunned movie buffs with his physical transformation in 2016's- he features as both the middle-aged Haryanvi wrestler and his younger version. Salman followed a rigorous routine to play the chiselled version of the protagonist, about which director Ali Abbas Zafar had told PTI: "At the age of 50 to do all this within six to eight months takes a lot of hard work. Even when he was not working on sets he had to train for four hours. This is phenomenal for an actor enjoying such stardom." Mr Zafar has also directed Salman in, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Last year, Salman was seen in an emotional potboilerand 2015'swas a Sooraj Barjatya film. In his interview to mid-day , Salman said after, he wanted films that would challenge his fitness levels. "There was a spree of romantic films in my career, and I realised I was getting lethargic. I wanted to be part of films that would take my fitness to the next level. So, whether I need to work out excessively to look hefty, gain weight, or even lose it, I am game. Even though I am aware that this (fluctuation of weight) is harmful for the body, such roles are satisfying," mid-day quoted him as saying. Ek Tha Tiger saw Salman Khan headline adrenaline-pumping action sequences and he rounded the movie off with a heavy duty climax. Both Salman and Katrina reprised their roles from 2012'sin the new film. Next up for Salman is, which releases on Eid 2018.