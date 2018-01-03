Salman Khan Says 'My Body Is Like A Diesel Engine.' Dare To Disagree?

Salman Khan. Enough said, isn't it?
The Bollywood Bhaijaan is living proof that age is just a number - he recently celebrated his 52nd birthday, which also doubled up as a celebration party for the humongous success of his Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan, a renowned fitness freak, may have turned a year older in December but his on screen action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai will make you double check his age tag. Handstands are passe, Salman would rather see you at the end of a high-octane car chase or "10,000 rounds of gunfire," because: "My body is like a diesel engine, ek baar garam ho gaya toh chalta rahega," he told mid-day in an interview.
"I can't do handstands, or put my body upside down. But, apart from that, I can easily pull off quick movements, like forward and back somersault, or floor rolls," Salman added in his mid-day interview.
Salman Khan stunned movie buffs with his physical transformation in 2016's Sultan - he features as both the middle-aged Haryanvi wrestler and his younger version. Salman followed a rigorous routine to play the chiselled version of the protagonist, about which director Ali Abbas Zafar had told PTI: "At the age of 50 to do all this within six to eight months takes a lot of hard work. Even when he was not working on sets he had to train for four hours. This is phenomenal for an actor enjoying such stardom." Mr Zafar has also directed Salman in Ekta Tha Tiger, co-starring Katrina Kaif.
mid-day, Salman said after Tubelight, he wanted films that would challenge his fitness levels. "There was a spree of romantic films in my career, and I realised I was getting lethargic. I wanted to be part of films that would take my fitness to the next level. So, whether I need to work out excessively to look hefty, gain weight, or even lose it, I am game. Even though I am aware that this (fluctuation of weight) is harmful for the body, such roles are satisfying," mid-day quoted him as saying.
Ek Tha Tiger saw Salman Khan headline adrenaline-pumping action sequences and he rounded the movie off with a heavy duty climax. Both Salman and Katrina reprised their roles from 2012's Ek Tha Tiger in the new film. Next up for Salman is Race 3, which releases on Eid 2018.