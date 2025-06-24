<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Aamir Khan's Film Pass The Crucial Monday Test?

After a solid weekend, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par faced the crucial Monday (June 23) test at the box office. The film minted Rs 8.50 crore on June 23, taking the total upto Rs 66.65 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir Khan's comeback to the theatres after three years.

What's Happening

As per Sacnilk report, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 8.50 crore at the domestic box office on Monday.

On Sunday, the film earned double-digits, keeping the momentum intact with its Friday and Saturday collections.

The film managed to double its collection on its very second day of release, courtesy strong positive reviews and word-of-mouth.

The film earned Rs 10.7 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 20.2 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.25 crore on Sunday.

About the film's weekend performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SitaareZameenPar hits it out of the park in its opening weekend, with business multiplying hour by hour, day by day - delivering outstanding numbers across its first three days.

"He added, "#SitaareZameenPar relied heavily on urban audiences and high-end multiplexes *beyond the metros* to drive its business - and the target audience welcomed it with open arms.

"In today's digital age, word of mouth travels faster than ever - be it positive or negative - and #SitaareZameenPar has clearly benefitted... The day-on-day growth in business has been phenomenal."

THE SITAARE SHINE BRIGHT IN THE OPENING WEEKEND... #SitaareZameenPar hits it out of the park in its opening weekend, with business multiplying hour by hour, day by day – delivering outstanding numbers across its first three days.#SitaareZameenPar relied heavily on urban… pic.twitter.com/iPP6dlxPbu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2025

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film has been directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia and 10 debutant neurodivergent actors play pivotal roles in the film.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sitaare Zameen Par 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par blends comedy, emotions and the infectious vitality of a physically tough sport to drive home the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity - physical, mental and societal."

In A Nutshell

Sitaare Zameen Par faced the crucial Monday test at the box office on June 23. The film, which is gaining tractions through strong word-of-mouth, has to retain its hold over numbers in the upcoming days.

Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Sees A Jump, Mints Rs 59 Crore In Its First Weekend