<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Sees A Jump, Mints Rs 59 Crore In Its First Weekend

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which marked the actor's comeback on the big screen after 3 years, is slowly but steadily cementing its position at the box office. The film managed to mint Rs 59 crore in its first weekend, while it opened to a moderate start, earning Rs 10 crore, per a Sacnilk report.

Breaking Down The First Weekend Earnings

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a substantial jump in its earnings on its first Sunday (June 22) after its release. The film earned Rs 29 crore, taking the total to Rs 59 crore at the domestic box office.

On Saturday (June 21), the film minted Rs 20.2 crore, which was exactly the double of its opening day collection. On Friday (June 20), the film opened its box office with Rs 10 crore in collection.

Strong positive reviews and word-of-mouth played crucial roles for the film to pull up its numbers at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, the film [Hindi version] had 57.83 % occupancy on Sunday afternoon. The trend witnessed a surge with footfall ascending to 72.31 % in evening shows. The night shows registered 46.97% occupancy.

"It is the first instance that a movie, which opened to around 10.50 crores net, went on to score 60 crores weekend, and this is a big positive sign for the film going forward," as per Sacnilk.

Background

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sitaare Zameen Par 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par blends comedy, emotions and the infectious vitality of a physically tough sport to drive home the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity - physical, mental and societal."

"Aamir Khan, back on the big screen three years after the underwhelming Laal Singh Chadda, effortlessly slips into the character of a temperamental man who is often mocked for his short stature. In a fit of rage, he socks the head coach in the face. He is promptly suspended. The knocks that follow are even harder. His ego takes a beating," he added.

The film has been directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia and 10 debutant neurodivergent actors play pivotal roles in the film.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par had made the full use of its first weekend to notch up a big score at the box office. The film's earnings now stand at Rs 59 crore at the domestic box office.