Ram Kapoor No Longer Part of <i>Mistry</i> Promotions After Passing Alleged Sexual Comments: Report

TV star Ram Kapoor will no longer be part of the promotional activities of his upcoming JioHotstar series Mistry after the actor allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments during a recent media interaction in the presence of his co-star Mona Singh.

According to a Mid-Day report, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain alum passed these questionable remarks at an event in Mumbai last week following which the top management at the streamer took the call of keeping the actor away from the series promotions.

People, who claim to be eyewitnesses of the incident which reportedly took place on June 19, said Ram Kapoor made the members of the JioHotstar team uncomfortable with his comments loaded with sexual innuendo.

A JioHotstar source insider said, "The tone and content of his 'jokes' were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels 'gang-raped'. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic." The journalist also corroborated the episode.

On the same day, in the evening, Ram Kapoor reportedly made off-colour remarks about the outfits and the family of the JioHotstar and public relations teams.

"He looked at my colleague's dress and referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting'," recalled one of the executives.

Another staffer claimed the team was shocked at how used humour to make a series of "offensive" comments.

"It didn't hit immediately, but when it did later that evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn't have been born. He made references to sex positions."

On June 20, the JioHotstar senior leadership was roped in.

According to the Mid-Day report, after internal discussions with the streamer's HR team, it was decided that Ram Kapoor's remaining promotional appearances would be cancelled.

"After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct," added one of the insiders.

Going ahead, the interviews for Mistry are solely being held with Mona Singh.

NDTV has reached out to JioHotstar for a comment.

Mistry is an adaptation of the American show Monk, which revolved around a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The series, set to premiere on JioHotstar on Friday, stars Ram Kapoor in the role of Armaan Mistry as the titular sleuth.

