Kussh S Sinha On 'Sibling Rivalry' Impacting Sonakshi Sinha's <i>Nikita Roy</i>: "On Set I Was Clear She Is An Actor"

Kussh S Sinha is all set to mark his directorial debut with Nikita Roy, led by his sister, actor Sonakshi Sinha. During the promotions, Kussh S Sinha spoke about his bond with Sonakshi Sinha. He also made a statement regarding their alleged 'sibling rivalry' impacting the process of filmmaking.

What's Happening

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of Nikita Roy, the film is helmed by debut director and her brother Kussh S Sinha.

Kussh S Sinha told Hindustan Times, "On set, I was very clear that she is an actor - and that to someone who has done multiple films, toh unka anubhav bhi hai (so she has the experience). So I had to keep that in mind and give her the respect as an actor. And I do it with everybody - mere rishtedaar ho ya naa ho (whether they are my relatives or not). We all know actors don't have a shortage of work. They are being offered scripts every week, so anybody who chooses to be a part of your film - you should treat them with respect."

Pressing on how it was essential to cast an actress who is right for the titular role in the film, Kussh S Sinha added, "The script came to me first, but you tell me - if you know Sonakshi Sinha and you know how good an actor she is, wouldn't you cast her? I knew she was my sister and it was easy, but it was important to cast someone who was right for the role, and I think Sonakshi has done an amazing job portraying Nikita Roy. Even as a woman, you'll be happy to see that there's no mansplaining going on with the female character, and she is holding her own completely - not just subscribing to gender stereotypes. I think Sonakshi did justice to all these aspects."

About Sonakshi Sinha's Tiff With Twin Brothers Luv And Kussh

A few months back, Sonakshi Sinha shared some childhood memories with twin brothers Luv and Kussh S Sinha.

She had told Hauterrfly, "Main sabse choti, ghar ki ladki toh sabse laadli. Toh bhaiyo ko jalan bhi toh hoti thi. Toh mujhe padti thi (I am the youngest child and a girl, so I was the favourite. This made them jealous, and they would hit me)."

The actress mentioned how it was quite normal to have such sibling fights.

However, the buzz about some tension between them started making the rounds when both her brothers did not attend her wedding with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, last year.

Luv had also shared certain posts that hinted that all was not good between him and Sonakshi. There were also rumours about Luv not approving of Zaheer as a suitable husband for Sonakshi.

Addressing the same, in a conversation with Moneycontrol, Kussh recently said, "I'll just put it shortly. I was there. So, you know, whoever has put out that story, should have done the fact-checking because I was clearly there."

About Nikita Roy

Nikita Roy led by Sonakshi Sinha is a supernatural thriller. Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar also play key roles in the film. It is slated to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Debut director Kussh S Sinha spoke about casting his sister Sonakshi Sinha in Nikita Roy. He also shed light on the ongoing buzz about some 'sibling rivalry' behind him not attending her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal last year.