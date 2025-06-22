Salman Khan Opens Up About His Relationships: "I'm 59, But I Have Had Only 3-4 Girlfriends"

During his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, Salman Khan addressed the perception surrounding his relationships over the years.

Despite being linked to several actors throughout his 36-year-long career, Salman said the actual number of relationships he has had is far fewer than commonly believed.

On the show, comedian Kapil Sharma joked that Salman has been "lucky" in the girlfriend department.

Salman responded, "Not true, if you take my average, it is very poor. I'm 59 years old but I have had only 3-4 girlfriends. So, if you consider that, those relationships have lasted about 7-8 and even 12 years sometimes. It's a very poor average as compared to the boys and girls of this age. You know how they keep hopping from one relationship to another. So, compared to them, I am old-school."

During the same interaction, Salman also spoke about Aamir Khan's current relationship with Gauri Spratt, following his previous marriages to Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta.

Taking a humorous dig at his colleague, Salman said, "Aamir stands in a league of his own. He is an outstanding personality. The whole world knows him as a perfectionist. So, until he achieves perfection in marriage, he will keep doing it. But I think this is his last. He will achieve perfection this time. She will ensure he achieves perfection this time."

In the past, Salman has been linked to actors such as Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, and others. He once came close to marrying Sangeeta Bijlani, but during a previous appearance on Koffee With Karan, he revealed that he called off the wedding after getting cold feet.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar. He will next be seen in a war-based drama film directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

