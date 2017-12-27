Inside Salman Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Katrina Kaif

Highlights Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai is performing well at the box office Salman mostly celebrates his birthday in Panvel Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar was also on guests list

Away from the city hustle bustle, Salman Khan took his 52nd birthday celebration to his Panvel farmhouse, where he was joined by his family and close friends like Katrina Kaif (also hisco-star). One part of Bollywood was busy toasting Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their Mumbai reception, while the other part was in Panvel ringing in Salman Khan's birthday. Here are pictures of Salman Khan arriving at his Panvel farmhouse with Katrina Kaif, both color-coordinated in black, along withdirector Ali Abbas Zafar.Mostly, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday in Panvel, where he stays with his family for a couple of days.Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest filmhas been a huge success therefore, between the failure ofand the success of, Salmna Khan has plenty reasons to smile., made by Yash Raj Films on a budget of Rs 150 crore, has earned rs 151 crore as of Monday. Though the film did not receive best of the reviews, fans are showering love on Salman Khan and the film anyway. "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer," Salman said of the film's success, reports news agency IANS.In the New Year, Salman Khan will look forward to filming, which will be directed vy Remo D'Souza and stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.(With inputs from IANS)