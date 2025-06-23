"Only Marathi Is Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools, Not Hindi": Minister

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday made it clear only Marathi is mandatory in the state, and not Hindi, and said the ongoing controversy on teaching a third language in schools was "unreasonable and illogical".

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Shelar insisted teaching Hindi has not been introduced as a mandatory third language from Classes 1 to 5 as being claimed in some quarters.

"In fact, our government has removed the earlier compulsion of teaching Hindi from Classes 5 to 8. Instead, we have made it (Hindi) available as an optional choice alongside several other languages. Therefore, the ongoing discussion around the issue is unrealistic, unreasonable and illogical," he said.

"We are staunch supporters of the Marathi language and equally committed to the interest of students," averred Mr Shelar, who is also the Mumbai BJP president.

The state government last week issued an amended order, stating Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. The government maintained Hindi would not be compulsory, but mandated consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi.

Commenting on the ongoing debate over Hindi, the BJP minister noted, "Criticism arising from misunderstanding is acceptable in a democracy. Some people are also taking to protests, which is their right." Mr Shelar cautioned against "misconceptions and false narratives" surrounding the introduction of Hindi as a third language in primary schools in the state.

"The BJP has always been a strong proponent of Marathi and student welfare. In Maharashtra, only Marathi has been made mandatory. No other language has been imposed. Previously, Hindi was compulsory from Classes 5 to 8, but this mandate has now been removed. Hindi is now only offered as one of the optional third language choices from Classes 1 to 5, and with flexibility in selection," he pointed out.

Mr Shelar explained that 15 languages have been made available to students under the third language option, and Hindi is just one of them.

A comprehensive study was conducted on this matter. A committee of government officers and more than 450 experts from linguistic and academic fields deliberated for over a year and prepared a draft. This draft was opened for people's suggestions and objections, receiving over 3,800 responses. After analysing them, a steering committee submitted a report to the government recommending Hindi as one of the optional third language choices, Mr Shelar argued.

He pointed out that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 does not mandate any particular third language, but recommends choosing it as per need of students.

"Had the BJP intended to impose Hindi or any other language, we would have done so when finalizing the NEP. Hence, the accusations made against our intentions are completely baseless and irrational," contended the minister.

Referring to historical context, he said, "The three-language formula was introduced in 1968. The 1964 and 1966 Education Commission reports recommended learning Hindi as the third language for national integration. Hence, the current debate is unreasonable." He said 9,68,776 students are enrolled in Class 1 under the Maharashtra State Board, of which 10 per cent study in non-Marathi medium schools. An additional 10 per cent are enrolled in CBSE, IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education), Cambridge, and IB boards.

Due to the 2020 mandate for Marathi, these 20 per cent of students now study three languages - English, their native language and Marathi, the BJP leader maintained.

"If we decide to limit students from Marathi-medium schools to just two languages, it will lead to academic inequality. The new NEP emphasizes skill development and diverse learning, awarding extra academic credits for subjects like arts and languages, which are counted in the Academic Bank of Credits. Students who don't learn a third language will fall behind by at least 10 per cent in earning these credits," Mr Shelar explained.

National-level competitive exams, though conducted in 22 languages, often expect a third language. If Maharashtra doesn't offer this option, students here will be disadvantaged compared to those from other states, argued the minister.

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to both Marathi and student welfare, Mr Shelar noted, "We are open to any meaningful discussion on this issue. But let's avoid unrealistic, unreasonable and illogical arguments. I urge media persons, editors, intellectuals, parents and students to understand the real situation and the rationale behind this policy."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)