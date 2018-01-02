Tiger Zinda Hai: 'Salman Khan + Katrina Kaif = Blockbuster,' Says Their Co-Star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Paresh Pahuja said that he had predicted the film's success

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights "I predicted it as it has Salman and Katrina together," he said Paresh Pahuja played Azaan, an Indian Army sniper Tiger Zinda Hai has so far earned Rs 254.75 crore Tiger Zinda Hai is a blockbuster. I predicted it as it has Salman and (actress) Katrina Kaif together. It is also the sequel to the superhit film Ek Tha Tiger," Paresh said in a statement. He played an Indian Army sniper, whom Salman recruited for his mission.



Paresh has featured in several commercials and Tiger Zinda Hai is his debut film. "Life has changed completely. People recognise me now. Professionally, things have changed big time. My phone hasn't stopped ringing. My dream directors are interested in me. People have voted for me for the Filmfare Best Supporting Role and Best Debut. My speech is already ready," he told IANS.



Of co-starring with superstar Salman, Paresh said, "He has been my favourite since Karan Arjun. I got to be in the same frame with him in my first film. The feeling was surreal."



Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Anant Vidhaat Sharma . Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of Tiger (a RAW agent) and Zoya (a Pakistani spy).



Tiger Zinda Hai has so far earned Rs 254.75 crore.



(With IANS inputs)



