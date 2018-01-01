Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's Film Stands Strong. Earns Over Rs 254 Crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai hit a double century at the box office within just a week and remains to stands strong so far. The film's current total now stands at Rs 254.75 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In Week 1, Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 206.04 crore and over this weekend, the film earned Rs 48.71 crore. "31 Dec - the last day of 2017 - closes with a BIG BANG... #TigerZindaHai has a ROCKING second Sun... Biz witnesses TREMENDOUS GROWTH... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr. Total: 254.75 cr," Mr Adarsh tweeted.
#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2018
31 Dec - the last day of 2017 - closes with a BIG BANG... #TigerZindaHai has a ROCKING second Sun... Biz witnesses TREMENDOUS GROWTH... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr. Total: 254.75 cr. India biz. #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2018
Box Office India predicts that Tiger Zinda Hai will be able to earn over Rs 300 crore before entering the third week. "The growth on Sunday was phenomenal as single screens and smaller multiplexes recorded huge collections," the report stated.
In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of a RAW agent Tiger and a Pakistani spy Zoya. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel is made by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Of the Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success, Katrina told news agency IANS, "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation."