Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Is 'Unstoppable'. Will It Make 250 Crore?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new film is still very much Zinda Hai at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai made over Rs 100 crores in just three says and scored the Rs 200 crore bounty in just a week. But Tiger Zinda Hai is not done. Now, the movie is steadily heading towards the Rs 250 crore jackpot, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per prediction, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to touch the ambitious number after Sunday's collection figures. The movie currently stands at Rs 232.52 crore and counting, said Mr Adarsh. "#TigerZindaHai is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross Rs 250 cr mark today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr. Total: Rs 232.52 cr. India biz. #TZH," he Instagrammed.
This was Tiger Zinda Hai's second weekend at the theatres and with its impressive box office scores, the movie is now chasing the lifetime collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan - both movies made over Rs 300 crores. In doing so, Tiger Zinda Hai has become the second highest grossing movie of 2017 with the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 in the top spot.
This is what Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Saturday:
#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND... Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [Rs 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [Rs 300.45 cr]... Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: Rs 217.60 cr. India biz. #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2017
While Salman has transferred all credit for the movie's humongous success to his co-star Katrina, the actress is rather "overwhelmed" with the response: "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying," she told PTI.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai was Salman Khan's Christmas offering and was released strategically on the Friday before Christmas.