Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Makes Just A Shade Under Rs 200 Crore

Tiger Zinda Hai is on a roll, no really. It's been six days that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new film has been making steady progress towards the Rs 200 crore bounty at the box office. And with its sixth day collection figures, Tiger Zinda Hai has scored just a shade under the big number, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. But do not worry, prediction says, the movie will surpass double century with Thursday's collections. For the three consecutive week days after the film's first weekend, Tiger Zinda Hai has made numbers like Rs 36.54 crore, Rs 21.60 crore, Rs 17.55 crore - something which corroborates the predictions.
- Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to make over Rs 200 crores on Thursday
- Tiger Zinda Hai could be the second highest grossing Bollywood movie soon
- Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's first release after Tubelight
In his analysis of Tiger Zinda Hai's box office progress, Taran Adars writes: "Tiger Zinda Hai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past Rs 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: Rs 190.62 cr. India biz."
In the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprise their roles from 2012's Ek Tha Tiger. But, according to Salman, the entire credit goes to his heroine. "Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," news agency IANS quoted Salman as saying on his 52nd birthday.
After the film touched Rs 150 crores, this is how Salman congratulated his team and Katrina, of course: "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina for her extraordinary performance and Ali for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai," IANS quoted Salman as saying.
Ek Tha Tiger is proof that Tubelight may have underperformed at the box office but Salman Khan's charm still works wonders at the theatres. Don't you think so too?
