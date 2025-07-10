<i>Jurassic World Rebirth</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Scarlett Johansson's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Who said Dinosaurs can't draw audiences to theatres? Gareth Edwards' sci-fi action-adventure Jurassic World Rebirth hit theatres last week and is peforming well at the box office.

What's Happening

Jurassic World Rebirth crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office on Wednesday.

As of now, it has earned Rs 50.95 crore in India

The film, which released on July 4 faced stiff competion from Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino. Still it managed to earn more than double the earnings of the romantic musical, which stands at Rs 24.4 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jurassic World Rebirth added Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday, marking its lowest single-day collection in India so far.

The film's domestic earnings are largely driven by the English version. However, on Tuesday, when it collected Rs 4.5 crore across all languages, the Hindi dubbed version (Rs 2.05 crore) surpassed the English one (Rs 1.85 crore) for the first time in its five-day run.

Background

Jurassic World Rebirth also became the first Hollywood film to have a Hindi premiere at the iconic Raj Mandir theatre in Jaipur on Thursday, July 3.

The Jurassic franchise has had a strong connection with Indian audiences for decades. Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park (1993), the first film in the seven-part series, was among the first Hollywood films to be dubbed in Hindi.

The massive success of the film led to a long-running franchise including: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and the latest, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Scarlett Johansson leads the cast in Jurassic World Rebirth, taking over from her Marvel co-star Chris Pratt. Following its record-breaking global opening weekend of $318 million, the film has also helped Johansson become the highest-grossing lead actor in Hollywood history, surpassing Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson and Tom Hanks.

Starting Friday, July 11, the film will face new competition at the Indian box office - primarily from James Gunn's superhero reboot Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan and also from the Hindi gangster drama Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Pulkit Samrat.

Co-produced by Universal Pictures and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

The film is set in 2027 and follows a group of adventurous junkies who travel to a remote island to retrieve biomaterial from three rare dinosaur breeds to develop a new treatment for heart disease.