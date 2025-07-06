<i>Jurassic World Rebirth</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Next Stop For Scarlett Johansson's Film - Rs 25 Crore

Jurassic World Rebirth released in India on Friday (July 4) and earned Rs 9 crore nett on its opening day, marking the highest debut for any film in the Jurassic franchise in the country.

What's Happening

On its second day, Jurassic World Rebirth saw a significant 44.44% jump in collections.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 13 crore nett across all languages on Day 2, taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 22 crore.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall English occupancy of 46.21%, while Tamil and Hindi versions saw 40.45% and 30.60% occupancy, respectively.

Released in both 3D and 2D formats, the movie witnessed decent footfall across both versions.

Background

Despite receiving mixed reviews worldwide, Jurassic World Rebirth has been performing well at the global box office, earning $137 million in the US and $260 million worldwide so far.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film is produced by The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Amblin Entertainment, and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein and Luna Blaise.